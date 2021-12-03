Defibrillator Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global defibrillator market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of out of hospital cardiac arrests. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Defibrillator: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 9,836.8 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will be valued at US$ 14,806.4 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 450,000 people succumbed to cardiac arrests in 2016. Coupled with a low survival rate, increasing awareness about cardiac arrests by private as well as public organizations is boosting the global defibrillator market. The increasing death rate of cardiac arrests in emerging nations has created a demand for defibrillators, globally. The exceptional properties possessed by defibrillators have led their rising uptake and this is likely to have a positive impact on the global defibrillators market.

Boston Scientific Proposes a Defibrillator with 70% More Pacing Options

Boston Scientific receives FDA approval for its newest range of defibrillators, designed to better patient care. The company received approvals for Dynagen Mini and Inogen Mini, along with Dynagen X4 and Inogen X4. The company claims that the X4 lines of defibrillators offer 70% more pacing options for gathering elevated threshold levels. The size of these devices are what differentiates them from its counterparts and it has created a rising uptake within end users. The company has submitted on its website that these devices are approximately 20% smaller than the existing devices, produced by its counterparts. The approvals for Boston Scientific’s latest devices is likely to enable the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global defibrillator market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Defibtech, LLC., Cardiac Science, Stryker, CU Medical System Inc., Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, LivaNova Plc and Abbott.

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Key Countries Recent Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries New Products Launches by Key Players Reimbursement Scenario for Key Countries Key Industry Trends

Global Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)



Transvenous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

Subcutaneous ICD

External Defibrillator



Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and other Public Places Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World

North America Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)



Transvenous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

Subcutaneous ICD

External Defibrillator



Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and other Public Places Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)



Transvenous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

Subcutaneous ICD

External Defibrillator



Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and other Public Places Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)



Transvenous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator)

Subcutaneous ICD

External Defibrillator



Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable External Defibrillator

Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and other Public Places Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

