Metal Bellows Market To See a Big Move with WITZENMANN, MW Industries, Sigma-Netics

WITZENMANN (Germany),MW Industries, Inc. (MWI) (United States),Sigma-Netics, Inc. (United States),Metallic Bellows (India) Pvt. Ltd (India),Senior Flexonics (United States),Aerosun Corporation (China),Flexider (Italy),Technoflex (Canada),KSM Corporation (South Korea),Duraflex (United States),Weldmac (United States),Tubiflex S.p.A. (Italy)

A metal bellows is a precision-engineered that is flexible and the metal component acts as a leak- tight seal effectively separating two environments from one another. The versatile parts can convert changes in pressure, temperature, and position into linear motion, as well as be used for rotary transmission that maintain flexible mechanical and electrical connections. Metal Bellows products are used in a wide variety of industrial applications, and are designed to compress, extend, or bend in order to absorb axial and angular movement.

Technological Development for Special Valves in the Medical Industry

Rising Demand for Sealing Applications

Growing Demand from the Healthcare Sector

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies due to Infrastructural Developments

by Type (Low-Temperature, Edge-Welded, High-Temperature, Others), Application (Aerospace and Compactors, Marine Engineering, Deferential Pressure, Automotive, Others), Material Type (Brass, Bronze, Beryllium Copper, Monel, Stainless Steels, Others)

