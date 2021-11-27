Unified Threat Management Market size Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Unified Threat Management Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Unified Threat Management Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Unified Threat Management Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Unified Threat Management Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Unified Threat Management Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.83% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Unified Threat Management (UTM) refers to the solution for the network industry. The Unified Threat Management become a primary defense solution among various organizations. UTM is the evolution of existing firewall into all security products which are able to perform security functions with one single appliance.

The key advantage of UTM includes less complexity as it provides single security solution, easy management as it has only plug and play architecture and less technical training required.

There is a significant increase in the embedded system market because it provides integration between complimentary security technologies and centralized management. The market is having huge opportunities in mobile device, cloud computing and virtualization.

The key drivers of this market include increasing focus on security issues for the organization and integrated security appliances. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are increasing product prices.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Unified Threat Management Market encompasses market segments based on component, service outlook, deployment, enterprise size, end use industry and country.

In terms of component, the global Unified Threat Management Market is segregated into:

Hardware

Software

Virtual

By service outlook, the global Unified Threat Management Market is also classified into,

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Managed UTM

By deployment, the global Unified Threat Management Market is also classified into,

Cloud

On-premise

By enterprise size, the global Unified Threat Management Market is also classified into,

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

By end use industry, the global Unified Threat Management Market is also classified into,

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

By country/region, the global Unified Threat Management Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SonicWall

Fortinet, Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Untangle, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Watchguard Technologies, Inc.

Others

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Unified Threat Management related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

