Flat Panel Display Market size Witness Steady Growth Through 2028

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Flat Panel Display Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Flat Panel Display Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Flat Panel Display Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Flat Panel Display Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Flat Panel Display Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The global flat panel display market is anticipated to be one of the major growing segment in consumer markets in the future. With an increase in investment by manufacturers towards research and development in this market, increasing demand for large screen displays by consumers, and constant technological innovation will further accelerate the growth of Flat Panel Display market globally. Consumers prefer flat panel display to the conventional devices as it is lighter, thinner and consumes low power.

Growth of Flat Panel Display Market is expected to grow considerably in the forecast period due to an increase in demand of vehicle display tools, inclination of OLED displays in smartphones and other devices by consumers and adopting interactive touch based devices by the education sector. Rising purchasing power by consumers, changing lifestyle & preferences, compatibility with video-games and entertainment are also major drivers for the growth of this market. Simultaneously, many manufacturers are planning to produce energy saving device for their products.

However, the major market restraints for flat panel displays in the forecast period is the high manufacturing cost of such products and lack of large scale implementation of this products across the globe in various retail channels. Stagnant growth of PC sales , declining investment in industrial pc sector and are major challenges faced by the Flat Panel Display market.

Due to increased technologies and high purchase power, North America dominates the flat panel display market, whereas Asia – Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its vast production facilities and low manufacturing cost. Specifically, in Asia Pacific region, there has been a tremendous change of consumer preferences to newer technologies in business and education sector, due to which this region is expected to have a substantial growth in flat panel display market in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Flat Panel Display Market encompasses market segments based on technology, application, industry verticals, display size and country/regions.

In terms of technology, the global Flat Panel Display Market is segregated into

OLED

Plasma Display

Quantum Dot

LED

LCD

Others

By application, the global Flat Panel Display Market is also classified into,

Smartphones & Tablet

Smart Wearable

Television & Digital Signages

PC & Laptop

Vehicle Display

Medical Equipments

Others

By industry vertical, the global Flat Panel Display Market is also classified into,

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Military & Defence

Automotive

Education

Others

By display size, the global Flat Panel Display Market is also classified into,

Less than 10 inch

10 to 20 inches

20 to 30 inches

30 to 40 inches

More than 40 inches

By country/region, the global Flat Panel Display Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

LG Display Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Sony Corporation

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

AU Optronics

E Ink Holdings Inc

Crystal Display Systems

Universal Display Corporation

Quixant PLC

Emerging Display Technologies Corporation

Innolux Corporation

Toshiba Electronics

Clover Display Limited

Densitron

BOE Technology

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Flat Panel Display related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

