Telehealth Market size Witness Widespread Expansion During 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Telehealth market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Telehealth market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Telehealth market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Telehealth market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Telehealth market is projected to expand with healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Telehealth According to the Centre for Connected Health Policy, telehealth (or sometimes as telemedicine) is an amalgamation of methods and means in order to improve the public health, health care and healthcare related education through the telecommunications.

The global Telehealth market is primarily propelled by the increasing population, cases of chronic conditions, and cost benefits of telehealth across worldwide. In addition, shortages of physicians in emergency situation or lack of physicians in the rural areas will actually lead the growth of the market in the upcoming future- for example, as the inhabitants of the Rhode Islands, the US are not able to attend the regular medical appointments, including physical therapy, Performance Health recently introduced telehealth platform for physical therapy in April 2020. Conversely, stringent regulatory landscape, risk of data breach, etc. would likely to restrain the growth of the global Telehealth market in the upcoming period. However, strategic alliance among the key players and technological advancement would provide the global Telehealth market an opportunity to propel during the upcoming period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Telehealth Market encompasses market segments based on end user, deployment, component, and country.

Based on end user global Telehealth market is classified into:

Providers

Patients

Payers

Other End Users

In terms of deployment global Telehealth market is segregated into:

Web-based

Cloud

Others

In terms of In terms of component, the global Telehealth Market can be classified into:

Services

Remote monitoring

Real time interactors

Store and forward consulting

Software

Integrated

Standalone

Monitors

Medical Peripheral Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Meters

Weight Scales

Pulse Oximeters

Peak Flow Meters

ECG Monitors

Others

By country/region, the global Telehealth market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Teladoc Health

MDLIVE

NutriMedy

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International, Inc. Company)

Beam

Tunstall Healthcare

GYANT

Hale Health

Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Zipnosis

SnapMD

Heal

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

Psyalive

American Well

Intouch Health

Vidyo, Inc.

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Telehealth related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

