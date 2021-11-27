SMART Tourism Market Revenue Growth Predicted size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global SMART Tourism Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international SMART Tourism Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global SMART Tourism Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global SMART Tourism Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global SMART Tourism Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of xxx% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Every industry has paved the way for e-revolution, after the introduction of internet. Also, with the increase in number of SMART phones users, mobile technologies have become the most essential tools for travelers. This combination of SMART phones and Internet has together given rise to the SMART Tourism market, thereby bringing about major changes in the hospitality and travel industry. Tourists can now experience a city in an ‘enhanced’ way, covering everything from augmented reality, city guides, real time responses to flight delays and traffic.

With enhanced mobile features, and inexpensive connectivity, SMART Tourism has gained major popularity amongst all the sections of society. Various websites and mobile applications software include features like SMART Navigation, translations, SMART Communication, Maps, Data & Analytics etc. With SMART tourism, tourists benefit due to the convenience, reduction in expenses and the destination also benefits by economic rewards, potential FDI, preservation of cultural heritage etc. SMART Tourism will also have a big impact on SMART cities, thereby shaping its future that will benefit both tourism and city development.

However, the major challenge faced by SMART Tourism is lack of implementation of new technologies and keeping updates about the recent happenings in all travel destinations. Travel Companies will have to offer value added services in order to differentiate themselves against the competitors. Complete dependence on smart device and the technical issues faced due to lack of knowledge and infrastructure can also pose as a threat to the growth of this market. For e.g. certain SMART Tourism websites do not load in different browsers and various apps that are not compatible for certain smartphones.

The biggest opportunities for the global SMART tourism to grow is the introduction of Internet Of Things (IoT), which will further enhance to bring about a major change to the tourism environment.

However, with the sudden attack of Covid-19, travel and tourism has been impacted like no other event in the past. Most of the destinations have imposed strict lockdowns and restrictions on travel. According to one report, 90 destinations have completely or partially closed their borders to tourists. With travel and tourism suspended, millions of jobs could be in threat and experience major economic downturn even after containment of Covid 19. It could take up to 10 months for the industry to recover from its losses, once the outbreak is over. According to The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), “the equivalent to a loss of three months of global travel in 2020 could lead to a corresponding reduction in jobs of between 12% to 14% and has called on the Government to remove or simplify visa process wherever possible, cut travel taxes and introduce incentives once the epidemic is under control.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global SMART Tourism Market encompasses market segments based on product type, application and country/regions.

In terms of type, the global SMART Tourism Market is segregated into :

Online

Offline

By application, the global SMART Tourism Market is also classified into :

Reservations

Translation Services

Direction Guidance

Audio Guidance

Others

By country/region, the global SMART Tourism Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Booking Holdings

TripAdvisor

Expedia

HomeAway

Kayak

QUNR

Ctrip

Orbitz

MakeMyTrip

TravelZoo

Sabre Corporation

Opodo

Travelgenio

Voyages

Webjet

Wotif.com

have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as SMART Tourism related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

