Credential Stuffing Protection Market Segments and Key Trends 2028

Credential stuffing is a type of cyberattack where stolen credentials are used to gain unauthorized access directed against a web application. List of stolen credentials from one website are tested against other websites login pages in order to commit fraud. It is a risk that can pose a great danger to businesses and consumers.

Service providers for credential stuffing protection market provide integration and automation across an organization’s security infrastructure, delivering unparallel protection and visibility to every network segment, device and appliance, whether virtual, in the cloud, or on-premises. With an increase in number of cyberattacks, the demand for global credential stuffing protection market is expected to boost in the forecast period. With an increase in number of undetected, malicious bots that can damage the organization’s brand, steal sensitive information, and negatively impact revenue by taking over accounts, many companies are now adopting the credential stuffing protection technology. Many sectors are victims to cyberattacks like media, entertainment and banking sectors. Also clothing websites are often targeted followed by department stores, office merchandise and other retailers. With an increase in number of cyberattack victims, the demand for global credential stuffing protection market is increasing considerably.

With an increase in number of online activities like banking and e-commerce, North America is dominating the global credential stuffing protection market and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period.

In terms of type, the global Credential Stuffing Protection Market is segregated into :

Multifactor Authentication

Bot Management

By application, the global Credential Stuffing Protection Market is also classified into :

Healthcare

Public Utility

Academic Institutions

Others

By country/region, the global Credential Stuffing Protection Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Fortinent

Cloudflare Inc.

DataDome

OneSpan

Imperva

Barracuda Networks

Secret Double Octopus and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Credential Stuffing Protection related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

