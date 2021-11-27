Enterprise A2P SMS Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast size End-use Industry 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Enterprise A2P SMS Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Enterprise A2P SMS Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Enterprise A2P SMS Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Enterprise A2P SMS Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Enterprise A2P SMS Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.0 % over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

A2P SMS messaging is a process of sending bulk messages from an application to a mobile user. Various organizations use A2P SMS messaging service to communication with customers, authenticate users of online service or send out time-sensitive alerts.

With the increasing number of smartphone users, mobile phones are considered the most personalized way of connecting to consumers. With the introduction of Cloud API messaging system, wherein third party developers send messages, data and information from a server to the application. It is the best method for advertising and alerts, due to its sophisticated manner of sending messages to consumers, which is expected to propel the growth of Enterprise A2P SMS market in the forecast period. A2P SMS Messaging services are used for varied applications like sending out information to consumers through Pushed Content Services, or acknowledging end users during contents, voting, poll, charity etc. through Interactive Service. CFM Services is usually used for transactions from financial and banking institution and services like One Time Password (OTP). New companies use A2P SMS Messaging for their promotional campaigns for their brands, products and events. High adoption of SMS technologies by ecommerce companies for various activities like payment confirmation, signup details, password reset etc, the demand for A2P SMS Messaging is expected to increase with the increase in application of such services in various industries.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=399

Even though A2P SMS services has increased significantly in the past few years, there has been a rise in messaging through ‘grey routes’ i.e. illegitimate routes, thereby escaping the billing systems of operators, leading to substantial loss in revenue. Also the rising price per SMS by enterprises, is a factor that might restrain the growth of Enterprise A2P SMS market. Increasing number of network devices, is considered to provide immense opportunities for growth of the Enterprise A2P SMS Market globally in the forecast period.

Owing to new innovations and strategic collaborations, Asia Pacific held a dominant position and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In Nov 2017, an international IT and telecommunication company Infobip Limited, announced the provision of 4 billion A2P SMS messages on monthly basis to India, thereby accounting to 30% of all A2P traffic in in Asia Pacific region.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, the global economy has been impacted in various ways. Flight bans, lockdowns, flight cancellations, restaurants closed, events and parties restricted, growing panic amongst population etc. As such, majority of the business have slowed down production of movement has been restricted considerably. With the closure of all retail marketing and ecommerce activities, there has been a lower traffic in A2P SMS messaging. Also, companies have now shifted from marketing campaigns to public health messages. Unfortunate events, wherein unauthorized users are used Covid 19 for fraud and smishing is increasing in numbers. Recently, Kontxt blocked a number of fraud messages that were promising free devices and subscriptions to cope with the pandemic.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Enterprise A2P SMS t Market encompasses market segments based on product type, application and country/regions.

In terms of type, the global Enterprise A2P SMS Market is segregated into :

CRM

ü 2 factor authentication (includes OTP)

ü Others (includes product shipment and others)

Promotional Campaign

Pushed Content Service

Interactive Services

Others

In terms of traffic, the global Enterprise A2P SMS Market is segregated into :

National

Multi-Country

In terms of tools, the global Enterprise A2P SMS Market is segregated into :

Cloud API Messaging Platform

Traditional

Managed Messaging Services

In terms of tools, the global Enterprise A2P SMS Market is segregated into :

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By application, the global Enterprise A2P SMS Market is also classified into :

BFSI

Entertainment

Gaming

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

By country/region, the global Enterprise A2P SMS Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/enterprise-a2p-sms-market/399#content

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

MBlox Inc.

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

Safu Systems LLC

Red Fish Media

Beepsend AB

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

Clearsky Technologies

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Enterprise A2P SMS related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Enterprise A2P SMS Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020 – 2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Enterprise A2P SMS Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Infobip Limited, OpenMarket Inc., AMD Telecom S.A., Syniverse Holdings Inc, FortyTwo Telecom AB, Twilio Inc. Mblox Inc, and many more.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Enterprise A2P SMS Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Enterprise A2P SMS Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Enterprise A2P SMS Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Enterprise A2P SMS Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Full View of Report Description: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/enterprise-a2p-sms-market/399