SCADA Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global SCADA Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international SCADA Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global SCADA Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global SCADA Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global SCADA Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2 % over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition is a control system that uses data communication, graphical and computer user interface for high level processing for top level management. In order to maintain the efficiency and make smarter decisions, companies usually use the SCADA technology for monitoring, gathering and processing real time data.

With an increase in utilization of software platforms like edge and IoT, adoption of Industry 4.0 in process industries, and high demand for mobility solutions for efficient management of process industries are the major drivers for the growth of SCADA Market in the forecast period. Due to its predictive maintenance, preventative maintenance, improved integration and traceability to improve the food safety and quality, food and beverage industry is utilizing SCADA for maintaining the quality standards, report creations, and packaging etc. Government has increased its investment in SMART City & transportation projects, giving high importance to infrastructural development thereby driving the demand of SCADA Market over the forecast period.

However, the major challenge faced by the global SCADA Market is the fluctuations in oil prices which creates an adverse impact on investment in critical infrastructure. Also, high capital investment is required for installing and maintaining the SCADA System which is further hampering the growth of this market globally.

China, Japan & India are the largest generators of electricity. Also, with the rising necessity of high quality products and increased production rates and increasing investment in transmission & distribution of power, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the SCADA Market globally in the forecast period. Global SCADA Market is highly fragmented and companies are now focusing on new solutions to develop the current products and services, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnership etc in order to strengthen their portfolio and increase acquisition of customers. For eg. With Emerson acquiring General Electric’s intelligent platform business in February 2019, it will improve its offerings in automation, thereby increasing its business operations.

Covid 19 is causing a major impact on process automation and control and many industries and professionals they serve.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global SCADA Market encompasses market segments based on component, deployment, architecture, industry and country/regions.

In terms of component, the global SCADA Market is segregated into

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Communication System

ü Wired Communication System

ü Wireless Communication System

Others

By deployment, the global SCADA Market is also classified into,

On-Premises

Cloud

By architecture, the global SCADA Market is also classified into,

Hardware

Software

Services

Others

By Industry, the global SCADA Market is also classified into,

Oil & Gas

Power

Water & Wastewater

Transportation

ü Traffic Signals

ü Mass Transit Systems

ü Railway Traction Systems

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Telecommunications

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By country/region, the global SCADA Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd

AVEVA Group Plc

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

ICONICS Inc.

Ovak Technologies

Partita IVA

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as SCADA related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the SCADA Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020 – 2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world SCADA Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Yokogawa Electric, OMRON and many more.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for SCADA Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for SCADA Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the SCADA Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the SCADA Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

