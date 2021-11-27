Electric Curtains Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Electric Curtains Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Electric Curtains Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Electric Curtains Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Electric Curtains Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Electric Curtains Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.10 % over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Electric Curtains are very similar to curtains blinds, except that curtain blinds are raised and lowered, but electric curtain are drawn and closed. The railings used for curtains are installed like any other curtain rails.

Electric curtains are widely used for shade, decoration, privacy by adding ease to routine tasks. They can be installed in offices, residences, restaurants, hotels and other institutions. Electric curtains are also used in places where manual access to windows is difficult due to high ceilings, making it easy for users to fix curtains and change their position. With an increase in demand for SMART homes, where almost everything is automated and operated through remote control, electric curtains that are an integral part. They also come in variety and characteristics, colors and shapes, thereby giving customers a lot of choice to select the right fit and the noise level system operation is minimal. These are major factors that contribute to the growth of global electric curtains market in the forecast period.

Even though the Electric Curtains market is growing significantly, there are few challenges faced, thereby hampering the growth of this market. The overall cost of electric curtains, due to electricity, battery, installation and maintenance is several times higher than the conventional curtains, making it unaffordable for certain sections of the society. Special skills and technical know-how is required to install electric curtains.

The rising adoption of strategies, frequent mergers and alliances by manufacturers, will increase the demand of Electric Curtains market globally in the forecast period. In order to make their product portfolio strong, manufacturers are constantly incorporating new innovations thereby having an edge in a competitive market. For e.g. the use of timer which can set the opening and closing time of the curtains, curtain awnings wherein curtains that are installed outdoors, are equipped with precipitation sensors, so thereby enabling the curtains to close as soon as it starts raining. Another feature is when the room heats up to a certain level, the curtains automatically closes. With such additional features, the global electric curtains market have a lot of opportunities to grow.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Electric Curtains Market encompasses market segments based on product type, application and country/regions.

In terms of type, the global Electric Curtains Market is segregated into :

Ripplefold

Pinch Pleat

Others

By application, the global Electric Curtains Market is also classified into :

Household

Schools

Commercial

Others

By country/region, the global Electric Curtains Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

HunterDouglas N.V

Somfy

Budget Blinds

Silent Gliss International

MC Matcher

Haier

Wintom

Duya Shades

Shanghai Qingying Sun-Shading

Mecho Shade and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Electric Curtains related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

