Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market Size and Key Trends in Terms of Volume and Value 2028

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Electronic Waste or E-Waste Recycling and Disposal is the process of recycling electronics and electrical devices such as TVs, air conditioners, laptops, computers, mobile phones etc. This process safely extracts the raw materials like plastic, glass, metals etc and reuse these materials and devices.

With the rising usage of electrical and electronic appliances, e-waste is growing at an immense rate across all countries in the world. With the growing awareness of e-waste recycling and government of various countries developing various policies and initiatives, for e-waste recycling management, the demand of Electronic Waste Recycling and Disposal Market is expected to grow at a significant rate. Also, the constant exchanges of devices by users for different technologies and features and disposals of devices such as routers, PCs, gaming devices etc., there is an increase in e-waste which is a factor responsible for the growth of this market in the forecast period.

However, the E-waste recycling and disposal market is facing various challenges. The major factor that hampers the growth of this market is the decrease in quality of e-waste. With the devices getting smaller and thereby containing less precious metal, the material value of many end-of-life devices have fallen sharply. Also, many products cannot be easily recycled, repaired and reused. Due to the inadequate management of electronic recycling in emerging economies, there has been an increase in health and environmental problems. All these factors further hamper the growth of Electronic Waste Recycling and Disposal Market in the forecast period.

With the rapid implementation of electronic waste recycling software, platforms, systems and solutions across various industries like automotive, healthcare, IT & telecommunication etc., the region of Europe is expected to dominate the electronic waste recycling and disposal market and retain its share during the forecast period. Many companies are now enhancing their product portfolio and getting into mergers and acquisitions and collaborations etc. to get an edge in this competitive market. For e.g. ‘Plasma Metal Recovery System’ (PMRS) was developed by Tetronics, and was designed to process calcined electronic waste and automotive and chemical catalyst. PMRS processes 6 tonnes of calcined waste per day. Also, GEEP hosted an e-waste recycling event by collaborating with 5 major banks in Canada. This event was aimed at building awareness and educating companies about the environment impacts of e-waste.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market encompasses market segments based on material, source, application and country/regions.

In terms of material, the global Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market is segregated into :

Metals

Chemical

Plastics

Glass

Others

ü Rubber

ü Wood

ü Plywood

ü Concrete

ü Ceramics

By source, the global Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market is also classified into :

Household Appliances

IT & Telecommunication

Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

By application, the global Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market is also classified into :

Material Recycling

Component Recycling

By country/region, the global Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Umicore S.A.

GEEP Inc.

Enviro Hub Holdings Ltd

Steno Technoworld AB

Tetronics International Limited

Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

Aurubis AG

Stena Metall Group

Veolin

Dynamic Recycling

Boliden AB

Cimelia Resource Recyling Ptd Ltd.

Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd. and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020 – 2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Umircore, GEEP, Enviro Hub Holdings, Stena Technoworld, Tetronics International, Electronic Recyclers, Sims Metal Management, Aurubis AG, Boliden AB, Attero Recycling and many more.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Electronic Waster (E-Waste) Recycling & Disposable Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

