Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast size 2028

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.30% over the period of forecast.

A money transaction that is done through mobile phones is known as a mobile payment. It enables to undertake transactions remotely, thereby substituting cash based transactions.

With the increase of number of smartphone users, availability of high speed mobile data globally, and consumers demand for advanced technologies for performing transactions by easing the payment through such devices are the key factors for the growth of global mobile payment transaction service market in the forecast period. There has also been a tremendous rise in adoption of mobile phone services in financial institutes and other vendors which is also anticipated to increase the demand of this market. Apple Phones introduced its Apple pay services to over 2 million retails stores, which further proves the acceptance of mobile payments by merchants. Owing to its hassle free and cashless medium of payment, the global mobile payment transaction service market has enormous growth potential. Many benefits like cash back offers, reward cards and discounts have attracted customers to adopt such technologies. Growing e-commerce business and digitalization of payment services are also creating demand for mobile payments.

However, the major challenges faced by the global mobile transaction service market is the data privacy and security threats associated with transactions through smartphones. Also, there is a lack of awareness or unwillingness to adopt such systems in a few section of society that will further hamper the growth of this market in the forecast period.

Due to increase in internet penetration in different countries, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to dominate this market in the forecast period. Rising integration and implementation of artificial intelligence in mobile payment for better customer experience and secured mobile transactions are opportunities for growth of mobile payment transaction service market during the forecast period.

However, with the sudden outbreak of Covid-19, many segments of society have been affected due to flight cancellations, travel bans, lockdowns, quarantines, closure of restaurants, thereby leading to a massive slowdown of the supply chain. Due to closure of all the places, where mobile payments were largely used, the demand of mobile payment transaction service market is expected to decline.

This market intelligence report on the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market encompasses market segments based on mode of transaction, product type, application and country/regions.

In terms of mode of transaction, the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market is segregated into :

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Short Messaging Services (SMS)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

By type, the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market is also classified into :

Mobile Money

Mobile Wallets

Bank Cards

Others

By applications, the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market is also classified into :

Energy & Utilities

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

By country/region, the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Vodacom Group Limited

Orange S.A.

Mastercard Incorporated

Visa Inc.

Skrill Limited

Worldpay

Level Up

MTN Group Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited

Safaricom Limited

Econet Wireless

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Mahindra Comviva

Milicom International Cellular SA

One97 Communications Ltd

Google Inc. (Google Wallet)

TIO Networks Corporation

Apple Pay and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Mobile Payment Transaction Service related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

