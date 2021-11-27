Handheld GPS Market size Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Handheld GPS Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Handheld GPS Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Handheld GPS Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Handheld GPS Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Handheld GPS Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of xxx% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Handheld GPS is a gadget that is used for hiking, cycling, golfing and other applications to provide location and time irrespective of any weather conditions.

Handheld GPS are usually lightweight, waterproof and easy to handle. They have a battery life that can last for up to 22 hours. Most of the models of handheld GPS market comes in variety of shapes and colors and an expandable-memory facility. In 2007, Garmin introduced “eTrex” GPS machine, which had enhanced features such as high sensitivity receiver, city database, highway maps, etc. Handheld GPS are now enabled by touch screen facility. All these factors are the major key drivers for growth of handheld GPS market globally in the forecast period. Handheld GPS are very easy to use and low in cost, therefore many consumers specially hikers prefer using the GPS machine for their hiking expeditions.

However, the major factor that may hinder the growth of global handheld GPS market in the forecast period is the lack of effectiveness and reliability due to inaccurate information. Signal failure and limited battery life may also lead to declined growth of this market.

Many manufacturers are now spending their earnings in research and development thereby strengthening their position in the market. They are now focusing on equipment innovation, technology improvement, brand establishment and training, thereby improving the competitive scenario of the Handheld GPS device industry. Garmin a pioneering leader for Handheld GPS products, recently launched a unique “Rock N Roller” device that can be incorporated with the handheld GPS device to allow one-handed operation, shaded relief and satellite imagery mapping, with 3 inch screen and high resolution.

The spread of Covid-19 has affected major industries, thereby experiencing destabilizing impact of the pandemic. However, handheld GPS market has seen increase in sales in the current situation.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Handheld GPS Market encompasses market segments based on product type, application and country/regions.

In terms of type, the global Handheld GPS Market is segregated into :

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

Others

By country/region, the global Handheld GPS Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

GARMIN Ltd

Magellan GPS

Lowrance

Bushnell Corporation

Sunnto Oy

Bryton Inc

DeLorme and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Handheld GPS related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Handheld GPS Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020 – 2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Handheld GPS Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Garmin, Magella, Lowrence, Bryton and many more.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Handheld GPS Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Handheld GPS Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

