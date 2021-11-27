Real Estate Marketing Software Market size Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Real Estate Marketing Software Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Real Estate Marketing Software Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Real Estate Marketing Software Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Real Estate Marketing Software Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Real Estate Marketing Software Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3 % over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

In order to improve their market position, real estate owners usually avail services of companies that provide software to strengthen their marketing position globally.

The global Real Estate Marketing Software is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to its high demand by real estate owners. This software requires very low investment and the implementation is a very quick process. Cloud based softwares are very low in maintenance and are easy to access thereby increasing their demand in the global real estate marketing software market. The constant need of real estate companies to remain competitive by optimizing their operation cost, amidst the increasing cost of raw materials and rise in prices of land, leads to increase in demand of such marketing tools. Real Estate software provides real-time information regarding the financial status of any on-going or future projects. This makes it easier for top level management of the companies to forecast a profitable financial plan for the future.

However, the major factor that may act as a restraint to Real Estate Marketing Software is the lack of knowledge of real estate owners on using such tools and applications. Also, the awareness of such a marketing and financial tool is very less amongst the real estate owners leading to further declining of this market in the forecast period.

There has been a considerable rise in the investment in real estate industry and significant growth in the number of immigrants in the United States making North American region lead the real estate marketing software market followed by Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East.

Many construction companies have closed down their operations due to the sudden attack of Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 has had a major financial impact on all industries globally, due to which real estate companies are now on a verge of cost cutting to deal with the losses incurred and projected in the future. The demand for real estate buying and selling has considerably reduced due to various impacts like lockdown and social distancing. As such, real-estate owners are not willing to invest in any new innovation as that might lead to more expenses.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Real Estate Marketing Software Market encompasses market segments based on product type, application and country/regions.

In terms of type, the global Real Estate Marketing Software Market is segregated into :

ERP

PMS

CRM

Cloud–Based

Web-Based

Others

By application, the global Real Estate Marketing Software Market is also classified into :

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Others

By country/region, the global Real Estate Marketing Software Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

AppFolio

BoomTown

Constellation Real Estate Group

IXACT Contact

Nestio Inc.

CoStar Group

Placester Inc.

Rezora LLC

PropertyBase

Buildout Inc.

Real Geeks LLC

Keller Williams Realty

MRI Software

LeadSquared

IContact Corporation

Point 2 and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Real Estate Marketing Softwarerelated investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as AppFolio, BoomTown, Constellation Real Estate Group, IXACT Contact, Nestio and many more.

