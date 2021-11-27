Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of xxx% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Virtual Restaurants and Ghost Kitchens are special type of kitchens that prepare food and cooking facility set up for preparation of delivery-only meals. With a huge amount of investment that this market is attracting, it is now becoming an industry by itself. A ghost kitchen may also be called cloud kitchen, delivery kitchen or virtual kitchen. However, virtual kitchens are a little different from ghost kitchen. Virtual kitchen may sell their products through popular food apps, but they also use their own equipment like food trucks and existing brick and mortar location instead of renting new space.

With the recent demand for food delivery apps, ghost kitchens and virtual restaurant are gaining high popularity. Many restaurants lose money when they associate themselves with delivery apps, at times like this, ghost kitchen would be the most suitable alternative. With an ever increasing price in real estate, making rentals really high and long term leases, restauranteurs are investing on building an offset kitchen and deliver to a pick up site, making it an attractive option. With an increasing number of consumers using smartphones, specially the millennials, who prefer to eat food at the comfort of their homes rather than going out in crowded restaurants has had a direct impact on the sales of these restaurants, thereby driving the growth of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchen globally in the forecast period. The capital investment for starting a virtual restaurant is far less than opening a physical restaurant, and the changes in menu and concept can be made very quickly. This is yet another factor that will drive the virtual restaurant and ghost kitchen market globally. The increase in demand by youth for outside food rather than home cooked food is the major driver that will increase the growth of this market in the forecast period.

With the increase of new entrants in this market, virtual restaurants and ghost kitchen is a highly competitive market, due to which it puts pressure on the ghost kitchen operators, making it challenging to market their concepts and innovation.

Many companies are spending on introducing new innovative way to enhance their services in this market. For eg: KITOPI uses a smart kitchen operating system to increase efficiency from call centers to kitchen.

Majority of the business across the world have stopped their operations completely, due to the recent pandemic attack. However, food delivery services are experiencing a demand in their services as consumers are expected to stay at home and food outlets are expected to offer takeaways and deliveries only to maintain social distancing. Various companies like UberEats and DoorDash app have waived off fees that restaurants usually pay for pick up orders and simultaneously have waived off delivery fees from customers with the hope of increasing sales for restaurants.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market encompasses market segments based on product type, application and country/regions.

In terms of components, the global Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market is segregated into :

Hardware

Software

Service

By technology, the global Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market is also classified into :

Wi-Fi

3D

Artificial Intelligence

Others

By end-users, the global Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market is also classified into :

Commercial

Residential

Hospitality

Others

By country/region, the global Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

GrubHub

Just Eat

Uber Eats

Bamboo Asia Oakland

CloudCooks

Cloudkitchens

Deliveroo

Karma Kitchen

Keatz

Kitchen United

Kitopi

Rebel Foods

Reef Kitchens

Swiggy

Zuul Kitchen

Meituan Dianping and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Virtual Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

