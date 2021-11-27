SMART Home Appliances Market Value Chain and Forecast 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global SMART Home Appliances Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international SMART Home Appliances Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global SMART Home Appliances Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global SMART Home Appliances Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global SMART Home Appliances Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6 % over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

SMART Home appliances are the devices used at home that connect via internet. Such equipment can be easily controlled, monitored and accessed through sensors that are connected to Internet of Things (IoT) and respond to the user’s needs via remote devices. Wi-Fi, RFID and Zigbee are currently used in smart home appliances market.

SMART Home Appliances are gaining a lot of popularity globally. Increasing income and changing lifestyle of consumers are the major drivers for growth of global SMART Home Appliances market. Such appliances are easily managed and operated through remote devices, Wi-Fi etc., making it more attractive for the consumers. With improvement in internet access and easy operability from remote locations via Wi-Fi is yet another contributing factor towards the growth of this market globally. Consumers are now emphasizing on kitchen remodeling in order to build a modular kitchen using appliances like cookware, cooktops and dishwashers.

Even though the SMART Home Appliance market is gaining popularity globally, consumers are still doubtful about the durability and efficiency of such products. The prices of various smart home appliances are very high, making it very difficult for the lower income group to spend on such products. These factors act as the major restraint for growth of SMART Home appliances market globally. SMART home appliances consume enormous amount of energy, thereby increasing the cost of electricity bills, which is a major concern for consumers.

China is home to many manufacturers of variety of home appliances, making Asia Pacific region the largest holder of market shares of SMART Home Appliances market. Due to technologically advanced infrastructure, easy availability of SMART home appliances and high purchasing power, regions of North America and Europe are expected to play major role in global SMART Home Appliances market in the forecast period. With the integration of wireless communication and SMART Home appliances, all the equipment will be easily controlled by a remote device.

Manufacturers are constantly introducing new applications in order to increase their market share. With the rapid development of IT and wireless communication and its integration with home appliances with devices such as mobile phones, remote control, laptops etc., this market is expected to see a positive growth in the forecast period. LG Electronics has recently launched Wi-Fi refrigerators that alerts the consumers about minor issues, thereby assisting in reduction of maintenance cost. Whirlpool has introduced a lot of appliance that can be integrated with Wi-Fi and can be managed using applications on the phone. The ability of voice-controlled devices like Google Home and Amazon Echo to control various equipment at home is also gaining popularity amongst consumers.

With the recent Covid-19 pandemic, millions of people across the world are working from home. This will increase the demand of voice controlled devices. China is the major exporter for major home appliances. However, due to mandatory measures limiting factory output in China has impacted supply chain for home appliances. Furthermore, with the outbreak of Covid-19, there will be a major impact on the income of all households, thereby reducing demand for SMART home appliances in the future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global SMART Home Appliances Market encompasses market segments based on technology, products, services, distribution channels and country/regions.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google

ADT

AssaAbloy

ABB Ltd

Ingersoll Rand PLC

LeGrand SA

General Electric

ComCast Corp

Hubbell Inc.

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics

Control 4 Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Whirlpool Corporation

Haier

Microsoft

Broadcom

Axis Communication AB

Vivint

Electrolux

Lutron Electronics Co Inc

Robert Bosch GmBH

Voltas Limited and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as SMART Home Appliances related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

