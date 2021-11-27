Smart Helmet Market Value Projected size Expand size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Smart Helmet market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Smart Helmet market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Smart Helmet market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Smart Helmet market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Smart Helmet market is projected to expand with healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Smart helmet is one types of helmet used by cyclists, or bikers which combines the safety features as compared to conventional helmet and next generation communication technology. For instance, the Momentum EVO is the next generation smart helmet which offers comfort, style and innovative technologies such as built in FM radio, voice command control, audio multitasking etc.

The global Smart Helmet market is primarily driven by the wide applications of Smart Helmets due to road safety regulations, and increasing personal safety. Conversely, the high manufacturing cost of the smart helmets would likely to restrain the growth of the global Smart Helmet market in the upcoming future. However, strategic alliance among key players, and technological advancements would provide the global Smart Helmet market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period. For instance, KC Wearable, an innovative smart technology company recently launched a smart helmet which is used to screen fever in public places to combat against COVID 19.

As per the recent post in South China Morning Post Police in China are now wearing smart helmets equipped with infrared cameras for temperature screening amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Smart Helmet Market encompasses market segments based on type, component, end user, and country.

Based on type the global Smart Helmet market is classified into:

Full face

Half Face

Hard Hat

In terms of component, the Global Smart Helmet market is classified into:

Communication System

HD Cameras

In terms of In terms of end user, the global Smart Helmet Market can be classified into

Automotive

o Motorcyclists

o Bikers

Construction Workers

Manufacturing and Industrial Workers

Others

By country/region, the global Smart Helmet Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Nand Logic Corp

Lifebeam Technologies Ltd.

Forcite Helmet System Pvt. Ltd.

Fusar Technologies Inc.

360fly Inc

Daqri LLC

Jarvish Inc.

Sena Technologies Inc.

Babaali

Jager HelmX Smart Helmets

KC Wearable

Other companies are profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Smart Helmet related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

