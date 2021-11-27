5G Base Station Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global 5G Base Station Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international 5G Base Station Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global 5G Base Station Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global 5G Base Station Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global 5G Base Station Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 40.5 % over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

5G Services will lead to improved connectivity for better real-time communication. The transition from 4G to 5G will be beneficial and a boon for both consumers and various industries in the near future.

Global Data Traffic is expected to grow eight times by the end of 2023, as there is a constant need for spectrum utilization, efficient technology and high data rates. With an introduction of 4k/8k video streaming, virtual and augmented reality, consumers will require higher bandwidth, security, greater capacity and lower latency. Increasing number of smartphones that are used today is likely to generate the need for seamless connectivity. 5G is equipped with all these feature, which will lead to new opportunities for people, society and businesses. This in turn will drive the growth of global 5G Base Station market. Installation of 5G base stations will further lead to improved quality of network coverage, which in turn will improve the overall user experience. With the introduction of 5G, new revenues, new services and improved ecosystem is expected. Moreover, 10 times lower cost per gigabyte than current 4G and better battery life with remote sensors and sustainable networks will be an added benefit that will drive the global 5G Base Station market. Demand for autonomous vehicles is experiencing rapid growth. The data used by self-driving cars has led to introduction of new innovative technologies, that can produce, capture and process huge amount of data which is possible with 5G connection. With an increase in demand for 5G connection by this industry, it is estimated to further drive the growth of 5G base station market in the forecast period. However, the major factors that can restrain the growth of this market, is the high cost associated with 5G base stations. Also, there has been an increasing concern regarding the frequency range of the 5G wireless spectrum in recent past.

Due to increased research and development activities for 5G technology, network designs and presence of key players, North America region is the largest shareholder for this market and is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Recently, there was an episode in Netherlands, wherein 300 birds died during an attempt to test 5G connectivity, due to 5G transmission testing with a frequency of 7.40 GHz.

With the introduction of 5G commercial network, the first use cases are enhanced mobile broadband, which will bring better experience for smartphone users and fixed wireless access, providing fiber speeds without fiber to home. Also, major opportunities for the growth of 5G base station globally is the increasing demand for innovative and fast technology by various industries. Also, new opportunities will be identified for 5G infrastructure due to growth of IoT technologies and edge computing globally. There are various 5G spectrum bands ranging from 1GHz to 26 GHz, 26 GHz to 40 Ghz to 66GHz. 26 GHz and 28GHz have emerged as the most important 5G spectrum band. Mobile operators need access to spectrum bands below 1GHz to 6 GHz. The higher range of such bands are used by big business and government entities for ultra high-speed and ultra low latency. China, South Korea, United Kingdom, Germany, The United States, Switzerland and Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden are the top countries with 5G deployments and trials.

There has been a major impact on all industries due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus), however it is not an insurmountable challenge for global 5G base station market. A pandemic like Coronavirus can act as a driver for technological advancement and despite the challenges facing the industry, 5G is proving its worth. Millions of people are working in isolation and many companies have asked their employees to work from home maintaining social distance. It is due to strong internet connectivity, that employees are able to continue working from home. Virtual meetings and conferences are now conducted from employee’s home without facing any difficulties, due to strong internet connectivity. Also, there has been an increase in entertainment through social media and various channels like Netflix, Amazon etc., and face to face social interaction with friends and families, will also lead to demand for 5G market. In China, which was badly hit by Covid-19, a 5G network was installed by Huawei in a specialist hospital in 3 days. Also. 5G-enabled robots are helping by taking care of the patients, thereby reducing the time spent of hospital staff with infected patients. Specialists are also using 5G to control medical equipment in faraway areas of the country.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global 5G Base Station Market encompasses market segments based on product type, application and country/regions.

In terms of application, the global 5G Base Station Market is segregated into :

Smart Farming

Smart Home

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Autonomous Driving

Others

By product type, the global 5G Base Station Market is also classified into :

Femtocells

Microcells

Picocells

Small

By country/region, the global 5G Base Station Market has been divided into :

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Samsung Group

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Ericsson

Verizon Communications

AT&T Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

VMWare Inc.

Marvell Technology Group

Cisco Systems Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Unisoc Communications Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

Nokia Corporation and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as 5G Base Station related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

