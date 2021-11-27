Privileged Access Management Solutions Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, sizep Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Privileged Access Management Solutions Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27.15 % over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Privileged Access Management Solutions helps the organization by providing privileged secure access to assets and manage and monitor accounts and access thereby meeting compliance requirements.

With an increase in product demand, innovative products, affluence of raw materials, growing disposable incomes and changing consumption technologies, the global privileged access management solutions market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Privileged Access Management solutions helps organization to discover and gain full control on privileged accounts on various systems, applications and devices for effective management. It automatically randomizes, manages and vaults credentials and passwords for service, administrative and application accounts. With an increasing threat of data breaches due to insider attacks specially employees, business partners, vendors or contractors who have access to company’s assets, many organizations are adopting the Privileged Access Management Solution to optimize organization efficiency. With the regulatory compliance by the Government of various countries and the adoption of best practices for identity management by various organizations, the global Privileged Access Management Solution market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

However, the high cost associated with the implementation and innovation of such technology and the lack of awareness about security threats amongst emerging organizations, acts as a major restraint for the growth of this market. However, increased digitization and implementation of IDaaS and rise of intelligence-based privileged identity management solutions will act as major opportunities for further growth of the market in the forecast period.

Many key vendors are investing their earnings on product development, research and development, mergers and acquisitions to provide end users the most advanced and innovative solution to cater to their business requirements and security needs. For e.g. In Dec 2016, Lieberman Software company formed a strategic alliance with Core Security to integrate its privileged identity management technology with the products offered by Core Security for identity, access, vulnerability management and authentication.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market encompasses market segments based on solutions, installations, deployment, organization size, service, end users and country/regions.

In terms of solution, the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is segregated into

Identity Management

Access Management

Session Monitoring

Session Management

In terms of installation, the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is segregated into

Agent Based

Appliance Based

In terms of deployment, the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is segregated into

On-Premises

Cloud

In terms of Organization Size, the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is segregated into

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

By services, the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is also classified into,

Professional Services

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Education & Training

Support & Maintenance

Others

By end-user, the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is also classified into,

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Telecom and IT

Retail

Others

By country/region, the global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

ARCON TechSolutions

Balabit Corporation

BeyondTrust

Bomgar Corporation

CA Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Core Security Technologies

Cyberark Company

Hitachi ID

IBM Corporation

Iraje

Lieberman Software

ManageEngine

Microfocus International Plc

NRI Secure Technologies

Observe IT Software Company

Onion ID Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Osirium Technologies

Quest Software

Silverlake Mastersam

Simieo Solutions

Thycotic

Wallix Software Company

Wheel Systems and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Privileged Access Management Solutions related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Privileged Access Management Solutions Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020 – 2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Hitachi, IBM Corporation, NRI Secure Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Quest Software, Thycotic, Wheel Systems and many more.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Privileged Access Management Solutions Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Privileged Access Management Solutions Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

