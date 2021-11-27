Computer Graphics Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Computer Graphics Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Computer Graphics Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Computer Graphics Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Computer Graphics Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Computer Graphics Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The global media and entertainment industry is witnessing great commercial success owing to advanced image processing techniques and 3D animated effects.Limitations imposed by real-world models have been excluded due to animation and the special effect change is largely appreciated by viewers

Image processing and animation is easily done by skilled graphic designers, thus saving overall time. Also, no additional sophisticated models are required for movies, TV serials, and advertisements. So, the expense of creating the models and changing them is cut down to a great extent.

For the media and entertainment industry, graphical animation has resulted in minimal wastage of money and resources. The impact of this driver is expected to be high through the forecast period.

With the success of various special effects-based movies, 3D animation and movie-making has seen new heights from 2014 to 2016. Multiplexes around the world are preparing themselves to invest huge amounts on 3D screens in line with the growing demand for 3D.

As per “2015 Theatrical Statistics Summary,” 3D box offices recorded a year-on-year growth of 20% to reach US$ 1.7 Bn in 2015 and contributed to 15% of the total U.S. box office revenue for 2015

Furthermore, growth in digital 3D screens in 2015 continued for all regions including North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. The global share of 3D digital screens increased 2% points to reach 53% of all digital screens in 2015. Asia Pacific with 74% share accounted for the highest 3D digital proportion of total digital screens.

The impact of this driver is expected to be high during the short term of the forecast period and is expected to be shift to medium during the medium and long terms

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Computer Graphics Market encompasses market segments based on application, component and country.

By Application the global Computer Graphics Market has been divided into:

CAD

Image Processing

Entertainment (3D/Animation/Visual Effects (VFX))

User Interfaces

Others (Education Graphics, etc.)

By Component the global Computer Graphics Market has been divided into:

Hardware

Application Software

By country/region, the global Computer Graphics Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc.

ARM Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Imagination Technologies Limited

Nvidia Corporation

Sony Corporation

Adobe Systems Ltd.

Siemens PLM Software

Autodesk Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Dassault Systèmes SA

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Computer Graphics Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

