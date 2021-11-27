Desiccant Wheel Market: Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2028

Report Description

The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Desiccant Wheel Market over the short as well as long period of time.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Due to the upgraded standards for ventilation-rate, demand for improved indoor air quality and reduced gaseous emissions have forced the regulators to concentrate on effective alternatives such as desiccant cooling and dehumidification.

Desiccant wheel are also being used for cooling purpose within various industries. Desiccant wheel helps in the pre-cooling of supply air stream. It is an important alternative for space conditioning without the need of ozone-depleting refrigerants. Desiccant cooling systems can utilize natural gas, solar-thermal energy and waste heat for functioning.

There are various policies and regulations currently in place to maintain air quality. These regulations are stringent regarding air quality within hospitals and other health-care-related facilities. Infection control is the ultimate aim behind these regulations, as hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) pose a major threat to public health.

The American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) and the Association for Healthcare Resource & Materials Management (AHRMM) state that the relative humidity (RH) levels within operating rooms should be at least 20%. This represent a change from the previous requirements of a minimum 30% RH.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Desiccant Wheel Market encompasses market segments based on application, by Type of Desiccant and country.

By Application the global Desiccant Wheel Market has been divided into:

Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Chemical

Electronics

Warehousing

Others

By Type of Desiccant the global Desiccant Wheel Market has been divided into:

Silica Gel

Molecular Sieve

Activated Alumina

Others

By country/region, the global Desiccant Wheel Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Desiccant Technologies Group,

Innovative Air Technologies,

Polygon AB,

NovelAire Technologies,

Munters, Rotor Source, Inc.,

Desiccant Rotors International Pvt. Ltd.,

Trane Inc.,

Proflute AB,

Seibu Giken DST AB,

Airxchange Inc.,

Fläkt Woods Group

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Desiccant Wheel Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

