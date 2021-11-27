Digital Impression System Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Digital Impression System Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Digital Impression System Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Digital Impression System Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Digital Impression System Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Digital Impression System Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

impression-taking machines/systems have initiated research and development activities that have led to scientific improvements in the fields of optics, digitization, and CAD/CAM. They enable a dentist to capture an accurate digital record of the visible intraoral soft and hard tissue components independent of labor-intensive elastomeric impression material. Usage of elastomeric impression material has frequently led to multiple unpleasant impressions for patients, making their dental visit an awful experience. Digital impression helps both the patient and dentist avoid this loss of money and time. This new technology is creating a paradigm shift from the method of taking a physical impression of the patient’s teeth with distortable and foul-tasting elastic materials. Digital impression develops an accurate replica of the teeth. Digital impression systems offer intraoral digital impression capabilities, producing an instant 3-dimensional (3-D) replica of teeth.

Elastomeric impression requires an impression tray, alginate, tray adhesive, impression material disinfection, elastomeric impression materials, and occlusal registration material. Moreover, materials require a certain amount of time to set and the process creates toxic fumes. An elastomeric impression costs as much as US$ 40 per full arch, whereas digital scanning costs less for dentists due to less material usage and a more efficient workflow, according to Gordon J. Christensen, DDS, MSD, PhD (a senior consultant for Clinicians Report (CR) in Utah, and founder and director of Practical Clinical Courses (PCC).

However, the market is currently witnessing increasing partnerships among intraoral scanner providers and laboratories offering dental solutions for efficient digital workflow. For instance, Ormco Corporation has partnered with various laboratories such as AOA Lab, Accutech Orthodontic Lab, Inc., DynaFlex, and NEO Lab. Thus, the impact of this factor is medium; however, the prices associated (charge fee that a dentist need to pay for sending the file to his preferred laboratories) with digital impression systems for dentists and laboratories are expected to decrease and leading players are expected to introduce cost-effective business models in regions such as Asia Pacific and RoW. Thus, more dentists are expected to adopt these solutions in the near future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Digital Impression System Market encompasses market segments based on type, compatibility and country.

By Type the global Digital Impression System Market has been divided into:

Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)

Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens, Cart)

By Compatibility the global Digital Impression System Market has been divided into:

Third Party Compatible

Integrated

By country/region, the global Digital Impression System Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

3M ESPE (The 3M Company)

3Shape A/S

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC (itero)

Carestream Health, Inc.

Densys3D Ltd

Dental Wings Inc.

Glidewell Laboratories (IOS Technologies, Inc.)

Ormco Corporation

PLANMECA OY

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Digital Impression System Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

