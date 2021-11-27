Healthcare M2M Market: Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Healthcare M2M Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Healthcare M2M Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Healthcare M2M Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Healthcare M2M Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Healthcare M2M Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

M2M modules was the largest segment by component in the global healthcare M2M market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing usage of modules for enabling cellular M2M connectivity with rising number of M2M healthcare applications globally and growing demand for first responder connectivity.

Patient well-being was the largest segment by application in the global healthcare M2M market in 2018. Due to increasing geriatric population and growing instances of chronic disorders worldwide, adoption of M2M in the patient well-being segment has risen in order to enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery systems.

Healthcare M2M has brought a very attractive opportunity for mobile operators to increase the number of connections and, consequently, their own revenue. Providing dedicated technologies and systems to simplify M2M communications has become the core strategy for mobile operators worldwide.

The establishment of “Centers of Excellence” by mobile operators to encourage developments, deployments, and efficient management of their networks collectively ensures the reliability of M2M networks’ efficiency and security for patient and hospital data

The high level of support provided through operators and network service providers by the development of customized service plans to introduce unique business models for healthcare M2M customers remains the most crucial factor for the M2M healthcare market’s growth

Providers of managed M2M services, such as RACO Wireless, Numerex Corporation, Wyless, M2M Data Smart, Aeris Communications, and KORE Telematics, who lease wireless capacity from mobile network operators at wholesale rates and provide complete airtime connectivity, development, and professional services solutions, continue to provide key solutions for healthcare M2M customers, including small and medium-sized businesses

Other key success factors for independent M2M service providers include offering specialized technologies and features for specific industry verticals and, in many cases, offering more flexible payment terms. This has benefited the adoption of M2M in the healthcare sector.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Healthcare M2M Market encompasses market segments based on application, component and country.

By Application the global Healthcare M2M Market has been divided into:

Patient Wellbeing

Medical Facilities

Sports & Fitness

Others

By Component the global Healthcare M2M Market has been divided into:

M2M Modules

Connectivity Services

M2M Applications & Platforms

By country/region, the global Healthcare M2M Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

GE Healthcare

Athenahealth, Inc.

Apple Inc

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Stanley Healthcare

AT&T Inc.

Gemalto NV

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Healthcare M2M Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Healthcare M2M Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Healthcare M2M Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Healthcare M2M caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Healthcare M2M Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

