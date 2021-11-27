Off-Street Parking Management System Market– Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Off-Street Parking Management System Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Off-Street Parking Management System Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Off-Street Parking Management System Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Off-Street Parking Management System Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Off-Street Parking Management System Market is projected to expand with healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

As on date of publishing, this report will capture the impact assessment of COVID-19 on this market and the same will be considered in our market forecast methodology. Clients purchasing this report between April and June 2020 will be getting a ‘free’ updated market data excel sheet between July and December 2020 accounting for the impact of COVID-19 on the market in the current year 2020 and forecast period.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Parking management comprises use of various programs and policies, resulting in efficient parking. Since, parking is the basis requirement in the transportation system in this day & age, demand for the efficient & effective parking facilities is expected to upsurge rapidly in the forecast period.

The two types of parking arrangements include on-street parking and off-street parking

Ø On-street parking refers to vehicle parking on street or roads. However, on-street parking, permits are required, depending on policies or norms of each country or region

Ø Off-street parking refers to vehicle parking in designated parking lots, driveways and garages. Parking could be outdoor as well as indoor.

Commuters prefer automated systems for the purpose of parking, specifically in the urban areas, owing to increased traffic jamming, preference for the convenience, & time optimization. Also, increased safety of parked vehicle is intended to fuel growth of the off-street parking management system market.

Furthermore, new technologies for vehicle occupancy detection, real-time information access, and mobile applications for parking guidance and slot management are gaining traction among new as well as established companies operating in the parking management market space

Growing vehicle parking across the globe has led to demand for more available parking space primarily in countries such as Canada, China and few other European countries. This is attributed to increased travel, growth of commercial sectors and increased demand for safe and enhanced parking solutions

In order to mitigate increasing demand for parking space and parking management solutions indirectly, the demand for land availability is increasing. This is thus, restraining market growth. However, there have been initiatives by public as well as private sectors to optimize available parking space.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Off-Street Parking Management System Market encompasses market segments based on system components & services, solutions, end use industry and country.

Based on system components & services the global Off-Street Parking Management System Market is classified into:

Parking Software

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

System Devices

Entry/Exit Terminals

Card Readers

Validation Solution

LPR System

Others

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and Customization

Maintenance

Based on solutions the global Off-Street Parking Management System Market is classified into:

Access Control

Parking Fee and Revenue Management

Parking Reservation Management

Valet Parking Management

Parking Guidance and Slot Management

Others

(Parking Enforcement Management)

Based on end use industry the global Off-Street Parking Management System Market is classified into:

Government and Municipalities

Airports

Healthcare

Corporate and Commercial Parks

Commercial Institutions

Others

(Tourist Destinations and Hospitality Sector)

By country/region, the global Off-Street Parking Management System Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

IBM Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

TIBA Parking

Amano Corporation

Kudelski SA

SWARCO AG

Nortech Control Systems Limited

Kudelski Group (SKIDATA AG)

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Off-Street Parking Management System Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Off-Street Parking Management System Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Off-Street Parking Management System Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Off-Street Parking Management System caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Off-Street Parking Management System Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

