Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Size : Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027

The Europe anti-money laundering solution market is expected to grow from US$ 435.15 million in 2019 to US$ 1,713.02 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market are:

Accenture ACI WORLDWIDE, INC. BAE Systems plc LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group Nasdaq Inc. NICE Ltd. Open Text Corporation Oracle Corporation SAS Institute Inc.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Market Introduction:

An anti-money laundering (AML) solution is deployed to meet the financial institutions’ legal requirements for preventing and reporting the activities of money laundering. Increasing online transactions and rising concerns regarding fraudulent transactions have steered the adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across Europe. Further, supportive government regulations supplement the growth of the Europe anti-money laundering solution market to a significant extent. The adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across Europe region has increased over the years due to growing concerns for fraudulent activities and rising online transactions across various verticals. Further, growth in technological advancements, emergence of crypto-currencies, and rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions supplement the demand for anti-money laundering solutions across Europe. A significant number of players are present in the Europe anti-money laundering solution market. Rise in partnerships and increase in product launches are driving the Europe anti-money laundering solution market. Also, other factors such as growing focus on limiting risks related to digital payment methods is also expected to drive the Europe anti-money laundering solution market.

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Product

Transaction Monitoring Compliance management Currency transaction reporting Customer identity management

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Component

Hardware Software

