IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size 2022 | Industry Share, Future Growth, Business, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Key Manufacturers and 2028

This global study of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market.

Leading players of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) including:

Apto Solutions

Iron Mountain

CloudBlue Technologies

Dataserv Group

Dell

HPE

ITRenew

TES-AMM

LifeSpan International

Sims Recycling

TBS Industries

Ingram Micro

Arrow Electronics

IBM

Atlantix Global Systems

GEEP

Centrics Group

Wisetek

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Computers/Laptops

Smartphones and Tablets

Peripherals

Storages

Servers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Overview

1.1 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Definition

1.2 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Type

3.1.1 Computers/Laptops

3.1.2 Smartphones and Tablets

3.1.3 Peripherals

3.1.4 Storages

3.1.5 Servers

3.2 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Application

4.1.1 BFSI

4.1.2 IT & Telecom

4.1.3 Government

4.1.4 Energy and Utilities

4.1.5 Media and Entertainment

4.2 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

