Backend-as-a-Service Market Size, Share, 2022: Growth Analysis By Competitors Strategy, Future Demands, Top Players and Industry Consumption to 2028

Backend-as-a-Service Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Backend-as-a-Service Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Backend-as-a-Service market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Backend-as-a-Service industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Backend-as-a-Service including:

Oracle

IBM

Microsoft

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator



KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Amazon Web Services

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Rackspace

SAP

Vmware

DELL

Structum

Red Hat

Apigee

Pivotal Software

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Data Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Support and Maintenance

Professional Services

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media, Entertainment and Gaming

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Backend-as-a-Service Market Overview

1.1 Backend-as-a-Service Definition

1.2 Global Backend-as-a-Service Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Backend-as-a-Service Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Backend-as-a-Service Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Backend-as-a-Service Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Backend-as-a-Service Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Backend-as-a-Service Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Backend-as-a-Service Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Backend-as-a-Service Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Backend-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Backend-as-a-Service Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Backend-as-a-Service Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Backend-as-a-Service Market by Type

3.1.1 Data Integration

3.1.2 Identity and Access Management

3.1.3 Usage Analytics

3.1.4 Support and Maintenance

3.1.5 Professional Services

3.2 Global Backend-as-a-Service Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Backend-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Backend-as-a-Service Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Backend-as-a-Service by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Backend-as-a-Service Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Backend-as-a-Service Market by Application

4.1.1 BFSI

4.1.2 Telecommunication and IT

4.1.3 Healthcare

4.1.4 Manufacturing

4.1.5 Media, Entertainment and Gaming

4.2 Global Backend-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Backend-as-a-Service by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

