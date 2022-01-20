Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Factors, Opportunities to register a healthy growth rate Forecast 2022-2028

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market 2021-2027

A New Market Study, Titled “Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Procurement Outsourcing Services industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Procurement Outsourcing Services including:

IBM

Accenture

GEP

Infosys

Capgemini

Genpact

TCS

Xchanging

WNS

Aquanima

Optimum Procurement

Corbus

Wipro

HCL Technologies

Proxima

Aegis

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Direct Procurement

Indirect Procurement

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Retail and FMCG

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Pharma

Energy & Utilities

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Overview

1.1 Procurement Outsourcing Services Definition

1.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market by Type

3.1.1 Direct Procurement

3.1.2 Indirect Procurement

3.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Procurement Outsourcing Services by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market by Application

4.1.1 Retail and FMCG

4.1.2 BFSI

4.1.3 Manufacturing

4.1.4 Healthcare & Pharma

4.1.5 Energy & Utilities

4.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Procurement Outsourcing Services by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

