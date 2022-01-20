Automotive Power Electronics Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Automotive Power Electronics Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Automotive Power Electronics market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Automotive Power Electronics industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Automotive Power Electronics including:

ABB

Bosch

Continental

Fairchild Semiconductor

Freescale Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

Gan Systems

Infineon Technologies

Kongsberg Automotive

Maxim Products

Microchip Technology

Microsemi Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

Rockwell Automation

Semiconductor Components Industries

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

TSMC

Valeo

Vishay Intertechnology

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Power ICs

Power Modules

Power Discrete

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

ICE Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Automotive Power Electronics Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Power Electronics Definition

1.2 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Automotive Power Electronics Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Automotive Power Electronics Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Power Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Power Electronics Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Automotive Power Electronics Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market by Type

3.1.1 Power ICs

3.1.2 Power Modules

3.1.3 Power Discrete

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Automotive Power Electronics Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Power Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Automotive Power Electronics Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Automotive Power Electronics by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Automotive Power Electronics Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market by Application

4.1.1 ICE Vehicles

4.1.2 Battery Electric Vehicles

4.1.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

4.2 Global Automotive Power Electronics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Automotive Power Electronics by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

