Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing including:

Accenture

Basware

BirchStreet Systems

Capgemini

Comarch

Coupa

Everest Group

GEP

IBM

Infosys

Invensis Technologies

Ivalua

JAGGAER

Oracle

Proactis

SAP

TCS

Wax Digital

WNS

Xeeva

Zycus

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Inventory Management

Logistics Services

Customer Services

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

E-Procurement

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Definition

1.2 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market by Type

3.1.1 Inventory Management

3.1.2 Logistics Services

3.1.3 Customer Services

3.1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

3.1.5 E-Procurement

3.2 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Market by Application

4.1.1 SMEs

4.1.2 Large Enterprises

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

