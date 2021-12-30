Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

Summary

A New Market Study, Titled “Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

This report provides in-depth study of ‘Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market ‘using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) in global, including the following market information:

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) including:

Philips Lifeline

ADT

Tunstall

Greatcall

Connect America

Bay Alarm Medical

Life Alert

Rescue Alert

MobileHelp

Medical Guardian

LifeStation

Galaxy Medical Alert Systems

Lifefone

Better Alerts

MediPedant

QMedic

VRI

AlertOne Services

LogicMark

Nortek Security and Control

Guardian Alarm

Electronic Caregiver

Blue Linea

Vanguard Wireless

Tango Technologies

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Mobile PERS

Landline PERS

Standalone PERS

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Home-based Use

Nursing Home

Assisted Living Facilities

Hospices

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Overview

1.1 Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Definition

1.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market by Type

3.1.1 Mobile PERS

3.1.2 Landline PERS

3.1.3 Standalone PERS

3.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market by Application

4.1.1 Home-based Use

4.1.2 Nursing Home

4.1.3 Assisted Living Facilities

4.1.4 Hospices

4.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

