Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast to 2028

Summary

This report provides in-depth study of ‘Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software’ using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software in global, including the following market information:

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software including:

Qualys

Rapid7

Sophos

Keysight

AttackIQ

Cymulate

XM Cyber

Skybox Security

SafeBreach

FireMon

Verodin (FireEye)

foreseeti

NopSec

ReliaQuest

Scythe

CyCognito

Aujas

BitDam

Elasticito

Phoenix Datacom

Picus Security

GuardiCore

Balbix

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Configuration Management

Patch Management

Threat Management

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Overview

1.1 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Definition

1.2 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market by Type

3.1.1 On-premises

3.1.2 Cloud-based

3.2 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market by Application

4.1.1 Configuration Management

4.1.2 Patch Management

4.1.3 Threat Management

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Software by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

