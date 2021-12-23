Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR During 2019-2024

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market, which is segmented by Material Type (Magnesium Alloys and Poly Glycolic Acid), by Well Type (Horizontal Well and Vertical Well), by Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales and Distributor Sales), and by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market size is likely to experience excellent double-digit growth over the next five years (2019-2024) to reach US$ 1,178.8 million in 2024. Increasing production of oil & gas, an expected recovery of wells and rigs counts in the coming years, increasing number of frac stages per well, increasing share of horizontal wells in the overall drilling activities where there is a requirement of more frac stages, increasing lateral lengths of the wells, and reduction in mill out time as well as drilling cost are some of the key factors driving the global dissolvable frac plugs market.

This report on the Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market Size, Share & Forecast by Material Type:

Mg Alloy

PGA

Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market Size, Share & Forecast by Well Type:

Horizontal Well

Vertical Well

Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market Size, Share & Forecast by Sales Channel Type:

Direct Sales

Distributer Sales

Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market Size, Share & Forecast by Region:

The Americas (The USA, Canada, Argentina & Others)

Asia-Pacific (China & Others)

Rest of the World (The Middle East & Others)

