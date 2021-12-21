Flame-Retardant Resin Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Flame-Retardant Resin Market, which is segmented by End-Use Industry Type (Marine, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Pipe & Tank, and Others), by Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, and Others), by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber and Other Fibers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Flame-Retardant Resin Market is likely to generate a myriad of opportunities for its stakeholders by reaching an unprecedented figure of US$ 7.0 billion in 2026. The primary growth drivers are the stringent fire and safety standards along with the increased need for FR4 laminates in the electronics industry.

This report on the Flame-Retardant Resin Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Flame-Retardant Resin Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Flame-Retardant Resin Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

Flame retardants are substances that are activated by the presence of an ignition source and are designed to control the spread of ignition through a variety of physical and chemical methods. They can be either introduced as a co-polymer during the polymerization process, afterward added to the polymer during the molding or extrusion process, or applied as a topical finish. Flame retardancy in resins is of paramount significance, especially where fire, smoke, and toxicity (FST) and high-temperature properties are the primary requirements. It is estimated that FR resin is likely to remain one of the most important resin types in the overall composite resins market in the forthcoming years.

Flame-Retardant Resin Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Flame-Retardant Resin Market In The Composites Industry, by End-Use Industry Type

Marine (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Electrical & Electronics (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Building & Construction (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Wind Energy (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Pipe & Tank (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Flame-Retardant Resin Market In The Composites Industry, by Resin Type

Epoxy (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Phenolic (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Polyester (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Flame-Retardant Resin Market In The Composites Industry, by Fiber Type

Glass Fiber (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Other Fibers (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Flame-Retardant Resin Market In The Composites Industry, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others)

