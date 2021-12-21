Underwater Expendables Market Is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2020-2025

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Underwater Expendables Market, which is segmented by Product Type (Sonobuoy [Active, Passive, and Special Purpose] and Acoustic Countermeasures), by Platform Type (Defense and Commercial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Underwater Expendables Market is expected to reach US$ 0.5 billion in the foreseeable future. The market for underwater expendables is anticipated to follow the defense industry with minimal decline in the year 2020, taking the market close to the 2018-level, followed by a gradual recovery from 2021 onwards, ultimately driving the market with healthy long-term growth across regions.

This report on the Underwater Expendables Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Underwater Expendables Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Underwater Expendables Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

Underwater expendables are among the key technologies used in the maritime defense. The expendable sonar and countermeasure systems used for conducting anti-submarine warfare, underwater acoustic research, and torpedo defense countermeasures can be termed as underwater expendables. Underwater expendables mainly include sonobuoy and acoustic countermeasures deployed from maritime aircraft, helicopters, surface ships, and submarines. The primary sonobuoy for the anti-submarine warfare was invented during the World War-II for the detection and localization of submarines. With the increasing SSBN and SSN submarine fleet, every country is gradually increasing its anti-submarine capabilities including sonobuoys and acoustic countermeasures.

Underwater Expendables Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Underwater Expendables Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Product Type

Sonobuoy

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (Function Type: Active, Passive, and Special Purpose)

Acoustic Countermeasures (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Underwater Expendables Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Platform Type

Defense (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Underwater Expendables Market Size, Share & Forecast, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

