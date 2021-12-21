Graphite Materials Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2026

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Graphite Materials Market, which is segmented by Form (Electrode, Block, Powder, Carbon Fiber, Flake, Amorphous, and Vein and Others), by Application Type (Electrode, Refractory, Lubricants, Foundry, Battery, Frictional Products, Parts & Components, and Others), by End Use Industry (Metal, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Photovoltaic, Electricals & Electronics, Industrial, and Others), by Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Distributors), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Graphite Materials Market offers a robust growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Synthetic graphite market is likely to remain the largest graphite type during the forecast period, driven by demand of electrodes, blocks and carbon fibers. Natural graphite is expected to experience an overall higher growth than synthetic graphite in the next five years.

This report on the Graphite Materials Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Graphite Materials Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Graphite Materials Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

Graphite has two principal types: Synthetic Graphite and Natural Graphite. They have their own set of applications and generally do not compete with each other. They have no relationship with each other except the name graphite.

Graphite Materials Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Graphite Materials Market Size, Share & Forecast by Form Type:

Synthetic Graphite

Synthetic Electrode Synthetic Block Synthetic Carbon Fiber Synthetic Powder

Natural Graphite

Flake Graphite Amorphous Graphite Vein and Others Graphite



Graphite Materials Market Size, Share & Forecast by Application Type:

Electrode

Refractory

Lubricants

Foundry

Battery

Frictional Products

Parts & Components

Others

Graphite Materials Market Size, Share & Forecast by End-Use Industry Type:

Metal Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Photovoltaic Industry

Electrical & Electronic

Industrial

Others

Graphite Materials Market Size, Share & Forecast by Sales Channel Type:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Graphite Materials Market Size, Share & Forecast by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

