Automotive Immobilizer Market 2021: Detailed analysis and growth trends post COVID-19 outbreak

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Automotive Immobilizer Market, which is segmented by Vehicle type (Passenger Car, Light Duty Vehicle, and Medium & Heavy-Duty Vehicle), by End Market (OEMs and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Automotive Immobilizer Market in the automotive industry promises a good growth opportunity and is expected to witness >4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Increasing automotive production, stringent vehicle theft prevention regulations, growing keyless entry systems market, and demand of high security vehicles are the major drivers of the global automotive immobilizer market.

This report on the Automotive Immobilizer Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Automotive Immobilizer Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Automotive Immobilizer Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

An engine immobilizer is an anti-theft system that comprises an electronic security device fitted to the vehicle. It prevents the engine from running unless the correct key is present. Automotive key fob is either a digital coded key or a smart key embedded with a RFID transponder which sends signals to the immobilizer control unit. The engine immobilizer is an electronic chip embedded into the ECU of the vehicle, which is activated by a key fob. If the code in the key and the immobilizer matches, the ECU activates the fuel and ignition system of the vehicle.

Automotive Immobilizer Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Automotive Immobilizer Market Size, Share & Forecast by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium & Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Automotive Immobilizer Market Size, Share & Forecast by End Market:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Immobilizer Market Size, Share & Forecast by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia – Pacific

Rest of the World

