Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Report 2022 | Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is the advanced technique of storing packaged food for an extended time. It can actively and passively control or modify the atmosphere around the product inside a package. The packaging material allows perishable products to be shelf-stable, thereby enhances the quality, freshness and color of the product. It also provides convenience to the customer and adds worth to the packaged product. Nowadays, MAP is widely used to pack fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, bakery products, seafood, poultry, and meat products.

Market Trends

The global modified atmosphere packaging market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of healthy and fresh food products. Besides this, the inclination toward convenient and easy-to-handle packaging and the implementation of stringent food safety regulations by the governing authorities of different countries are promoting the usage of MAP techniques. In addition, the significant growth of the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industry is also fueling the market growth. The technology reduces the amount of oxygen and moisture in products, allowing the consumer to store medicines and dietary supplements for a longer time. Furthermore, advancements in modified atmosphere packaging have led to the introduction of respiring trays and self-venting microwave packs, which are expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Air Products Chemicals Inc.

Amcor plc

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Berry Global Inc

Ilapak International S.A.

Linde plc

Multisorb Technologies Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)

Orics Industries Inc.

Robert Reiser Co. Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

The Middleby Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on material, technology, packaging gases and application.

Breakup by Material:

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Polyethylene

Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Tray-Sealer Machine

Horizontal and Vertical Flow Packaging Machine

Deep-Drawing Machine

Vacuum Chamber Machine

Bag-Sealing Machine

Others

Breakup by Packaging Gases:

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Others

Breakup by Application:

Dairy Products

Poultry

Bakery and Confectionary

Seafood and Meat Products

Convenience Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

