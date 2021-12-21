Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2026

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market, which is segmented by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites), by Resin Type (Epoxy Resin, Polyester Resin, Phenolic Resins, and Others), by Application Type (Pipes, Tanks, Top Side Applications, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the demand for composites in the oil & gas industry are their superior properties such as lightweight, corrosion and chemical resistance, high mechanical strength, and low maintenance cost.

This report on the Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

Composites are employed for demanding applications in the oil & gas industry owing to their unique properties, which make them suitable. They offer the properties of being low in weight, which drives away the need for large and overpriced buoyancy tanks. Being economical, composites are preferred to install and they are extremely corrosion-resistant, and suit to various increased operating pressures.

Composites are the best fit as the oil & gas industry has to meet certain technical, technological, and economic conditions. This is more so pragmatic in the employment of materials in construction, which is expected to tolerate corrosion, fatigue, and weight. These factors immensely predispose to increased risk and cost of offshore projects. In tandem with this objective, composites find a suitable place in the oil & gas industry.

Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Fiber Type:

Glass Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Carbon Fiber Composites

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (Fiber Type Analysis: Chopped Carbon Fiber Composites and Continuous Carbon Fiber Composites)



Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Resin Type:

Epoxy Resin (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Polyester Resin (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Phenolic Resins (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Other Resins

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (Resin Type Analysis: Polyethylene Resins, Polyamide Resins, Peek Resins, and Vinyl Ester Resins)



Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Application Type:

Pipes

(Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (Application Type Analysis: Risers, Jumpers, and Downline)

Tanks (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Top Side Applications (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (Application Type Analysis: Grids/Gratings, Ladders, Handrail, and Decking)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) (Application Type Analysis: Frac Plugs and Frac Balls, Flexible Tubes, Composite Riders, Accumulator Bottles, and Caissons)



Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

