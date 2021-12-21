Golf Cart Market 2021: Detailed analysis and growth trends post COVID-19 outbreak

Stratview Research has launched a new report on the Golf Cart Market, which is segmented by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Electric & Solar Powered), by Application Type (Golf Course, Commercial Service, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to the report published by Stratview Research, the Golf Cart Market is likely to growth with a healthy CAGR of 5.9% over the next five years. According to the National Golf Foundation, there is a continuous increase in golf participation with a growth of 6.4% in the past two years. The growing number of golf participation along with the increasing number of golf courses all over the world is likely create enormous demand for golf over the next five years.

This report on the Golf Cart Market has been put together covering various companies of the industry from different geographies. The study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantitative research highlighting vital market developments, challenges and competition that the industry might face, along with opportunities and trends available in the Golf Cart Market. The report intends to present a thorough analysis of the Golf Cart Market and provide cutting-edge market intelligence to help decision makers undertake a sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also classifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major growth drivers.

Golf cart is a type of car used to carry two golfers in general and their golf clubs to move one place to another on a grassy land of golf course. The speed of a typical golf cart is less than 24km/h.

Golf carts are now coming with three variants, electric or solar powered and gasoline powered. Their wide range of modification options are available in the market which offer variations such as addition of ball cleaners, and cooler trays as per the customer’s demand.

Golf Cart Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges act as extrinsic factors affecting the market. The report aims at answering several key questions concerning the overall profitability in the market.

Golf Cart Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Fuel Type:

Gasoline Powered (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Electric & Solar Powered (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Golf Cart Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Application Type:

Golf Course (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Commercial Services (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Golf Cart Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

