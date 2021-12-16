Covid-19 Impact on Endodontic Reparative Cement Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Segmented By Product Type (Bioceramic-Based Sealers, Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based Sealers, Epoxy Resin-Based Sealers, Silicone-Based Sealers, Calcium Hydroxide-Based Sealers, Glass Ionomer-Based Sealers, Methacrylate Resin-Based Sealers), By Indicator (Root Canal Obturation, Dental Restoration, Cavity Lining), By Application (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Region. This market research report provides in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global Endodontic Reparative Cement market. The historic years considered for the study are 2016-2019, the base year is 2020, the estimated year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2026.

Based on application, the market has been divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres. The hospital segment accounted for a substantial market share in 2020. The segment growth can be attributed to the availability of skilled staff and established infrastructure. The dental clinics’ segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of endodontic procedures for dental restoration and cavity lining.

The market in North America accounted for largest share in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance during the review period due to high demand for advanced solutions in dental industry and presence of key market players such as Pulpdent Corporation (The U.S), and Coltène Group (The U.S).

