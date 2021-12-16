Building Vibration Isolation Market: In-depth Analysis, Demand Statistics & Competitive Outlook 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Building Vibration Isolation Market Segmented by Material Type (Cork & Natural Rubber, Resin Bonded Cork & Recycled Rubber, Resin Bonded Recycled Rubber, Virgin Polyurethane, and Others), by Form Type (Mats & Pads, Blocks, and Module), by Application Type (Floating Floor, Box-in-box, Two Tier Construction, Building Bearing, Elastic Bearing of Stairs & Landing, Separation of Individual Building Parts, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Building Vibration Isolation Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the form type, the building vibration isolation market is segmented as mats & pads, blocks, and module. Mats & pads are expected to remain the dominant segment and account for more than half of the share during the forecast period. Mats & pads are preferred in industrial and commercial sectors, owing to their easy installation and comparatively high performance, in terms of, efficiently controlling structure-borne noise and resonant vibration.

Based on the end-use industry type, the building vibration isolation market is segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial. Building vibration isolation products are dominantly used in commercial and industrial sectors. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2019, and is likely to lead the market over the forecast period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of vibration isolation products with the rising awareness. In Asia-Pacific, building vibration isolation products have a higher penetration in commercial and industrial sectors. The demand is expected to rise with the industrialization in countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia. Government regulation and subsidies are expected to give a further push to their demands.

