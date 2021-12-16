Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market Segmented by Product (X-ray, Computed Tomography), Application (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Region. This market research report provides in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global Image Guided Dentals Surgery market. The historic years considered for the study are 2016-2019, the base year is 2020, the estimated year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2026.

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Image Guided Dentals Surgery Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on application, the market has been segmented into hospitals, dental clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The dental clinics’ segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance during the review period as patient prefers to visit dental clinics for dental issues than hospitals.

Geographically, the market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to increased emphasis on bringing advancement in healthcare technology and high adoption of dental care products. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase at a healthy CAGR during the review period on account of increasing dental care awareness and rapid healthcare infrastructure development.

