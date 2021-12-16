Military 3D-Printing Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027

Stratview Research has published a report on the Military 3D-Printing Market Segmented by Platform Type (Airborne, Naval, and Land), by Offering Type (Printer, Material, Software, and Service), by Application Type (Prototyping, Parts Manufacturing, and Tooling), by Process Type (Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, VAT Photopolymerization, Binder Jetting, Directed Energy Deposition, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Military 3D-Printing Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the platform type, the military 3D-printing market is segmented as airborne, naval, and land. With large and wide-scale utilization of 3D printing for military aircraft and drones, airborne platform is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing platform type in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for 3D printing for replacement parts to support aircraft sustainability management. 3D printing is highly utilized for the MRO activity of military aircraft, especially in the production of spare parts for old aircraft which are unable to obtain from their respective suppliers. Moreover, with the production of new aircraft, the use of 3D printing would grow more in the production of custom and complex parts.

Based on the offering type, the market is segmented as printer, material, software, and service. Printer is expected to remain the dominant offering type in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing preference of military to 3D-printed parts coupled with the increasing trend of portable 3D printers, which can be utilized anywhere at any point of time.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as prototyping, parts manufacturing, and tooling. Prototyping application is expected to remain the largest application type in the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing R&Ds associated with applications of 3D printing in military products. A large number of prototypes are made by military personnel to test the suitability of 3D-printed parts for military environments. However, the shift towards actual parts’ production for real operations will drive the growth of parts manufacturing applications over the next five years.

Based on the process type, the market is segmented as material extrusion, powder bed fusion, VAT photopolymerization, binder jetting, directed energy deposition, and others. Material Extrusion is expected to remain the most preferred process type in the market during the forecast period, owing to the ease of operation and cost efficiency offered by the process. This process is highly preferred by the military to produce polymer prototypes.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for military 3D printing during the forecast period. This dominance is led by the USA, which is the largest country in the world to utilize 3D printing for the military category. 3D printing is highly utilized by the US military in their home and overseas military bases. The USA is the global leader in terms of market size as well as growth in military 3D printing, propelled by favorable government policies with a sole aim to expand the utilization of 3D printing. For an instance, recently in January 2021, The US Department of Defense unveiled its additive manufacturing strategy to achieve widescale adoption of 3D printing by integrating 3D printing in its department and defense industrial bases and promotion of training and research and its agile and secure usage in defense. The highest defense expenditure of the country paired with the heavy funding for defense R&Ds will support the growth of the market in the region over the coming years.

Request a Free Sample here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/803/military-3d-printing-market.html#form

What else are available in this report?

The answer lies in the TOC and other details. Take a sneak-peek into the TOCs of this report.

Report Scope

Report Objectives

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain

Data Analysis and Triangulation

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.