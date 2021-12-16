Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market: Global Outlook, Key Developments, And Market Share Analysis | 2021-26

Stratview Research has published a report on the Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market Segmented by Vehicle Type (PCV, LCV, HCV, and Two-wheelers), by Components Type (Fuel Tank, Gas Cap, Liquid Vapor Separator, Canister, Control Valve, Sensors, and Hoses), by Distribution Channel Type (OEM, Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented as PCV, LCV, HCV, and two-wheelers. HCV is anticipated to witness significant growth rate in the market owing to the growing demand from logistic and construction industry during the forecast period. Factors such as high evaporative and tail pipe pollution from HCVs, making the vehicle manufacturers incorporate EVAP systems and increasing freight transportation demand along with the growing trade activities are further expected to drive the segment’s growth during the forecast period. Also, two-wheelers are estimated to hold significant share of the market on account of the growing two-wheelers’ demand for personal and commercial transportation, fueling the overall industry growth over the forecast period.

Based on the components type, the market is segmented as fuel tank, gas cap, liquid vapor separator, canister, control valve, sensors, and hoses. Canister is projected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period. It traps the vapors generated by petrol evaporation contained in the fuel tank until it gets soaked by the activated carbon, fueling the growth of the segment over the forecast period. Further, liquid vapor separator is estimated to register significant growth owing to its fitment for preventing petrol from entering the EVAP canister.

Based on the distribution channel type, the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket. OEM is estimated to account for a significant share of the market, in terms of volume, owing to the innovations of advanced technology and adoption of systems to adhere to vehicular pollution standards during the forecast period. In addition, aftermarket is estimated to witness substantial growth rate on account of increase in the number of incidences of defects in emission control systems over the forecast period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the leading region in the market on account of growing vehicles production in order to meet consumers’ demand during the forecast period. Further, increasing government initiatives to minimize vehicular pollution and for clean transportation are expected to provide growth opportunities over the forecast period. On the other hand, Europe is also estimated to witness significant growth rate in the market, attributed to the presence of key industry players during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1392/automotive-evaporative-emission-control-system-market.html#form

What else are available in this report?

The answer lies in the TOC and other details. Take a sneak-peek into the TOCs of this report.

Report Scope

Report Objectives

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain

Data Analysis and Triangulation

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.