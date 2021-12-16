Dental Restorative Materials Market 2021: Detailed analysis and growth trends post COVID-19 outbreak

Stratview Research has published a report on the Dental Restorative Materials Market Segmented by Material Type (Amalgam, Glass Ionomer, Composite, and Others), by Defect Class Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V, and Class VI), by Restoration Type (Direct, Indirect), by End-User Type (Hospital, Dental Clinic, and Laboratory), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Dental Restorative Materials Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as amalgam, glass ionomer, composites, and others. Composite is expected to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing material type in the market over the next five years. The huge dominance is attributed to the superior esthetics offered by composite restorative materials coupled with the property to chemically bond with the tooth. Glass ionomer also holds a significant share of the market and is slowly gaining traction, owing to the property of releasing fluoride ions to prevent tooth decay in the future.

The market is also segmented on the basis of restoration type. The direct segment is expected to maintain its lead in the market over the next five years, owing to its efficiency coupled with high preference among dentists across the globe. Indirect dental restorations are only necessary for patients when there is extensive tooth damage. Indirect dental restorations involve applying artificial dental substitutes, usually made from porcelain in a laboratory.

The dental restorative materials market is also segmented based on the end-user type into dental hospital, dental clinic, and laboratory. Dental clinic is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years, propelled by a growing number of dentists coupled with specialized attention provided to patients at dental clinics. Hospitals also have a significant share of the market.

In terms of region, Europe is projected to remain the largest market for dental restorative materials during the forecast period. The high share is attributed to high dental expenditure, awareness regarding oral care, presence of skilled dentists, and high adoption of advanced medical technologies. The presence of a large number of hospitals and dental clinics further contributes to the region’s larger share.

