Covid-19 Impact on 3D Printed Composites Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2024

Stratview Research has published a report on the 3D Printed Composites Market Segmented by Composite Type (Continuous and Discontinuous), by Reinforcement Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Medical, Consumer Goods, and Others), by Technology Type (Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the 3D Printed Composites Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the composites type, the market is segmented as continuous fibers and discontinuous fibers. Continuous fiber is projected to remain the most preferred composite type for 3D printing during the forecast period. However, discontinuous fiber composite is also gaining market traction because of its higher strength.

Based on the reinforcement type, the market is segmented as carbon fiber composites, glass fiber composites, and other composites. Carbon fiber is projected to remain the largest reinforcement type in the market during the forecast period. This fiber type is also likely to witness the highest growth during the same period. Carbon fiber offers a wide array of advantages over competing materials, such as lightweight, higher strength and stiffness, and exceptional fatigue and corrosion resistance. The penetration of carbon fiber is incessantly increasing, owing to its excellent properties and external market factors. High demand for lightweight components in the structural applications for improving fuel efficiency or reducing carbon emissions is the leading growth driver of the increased demand for carbon fibers in major industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive.

The market is segmented based on technology type as extrusion, powder bed fusion, and others. Extrusion is expected to remain the most dominant technology for the fabrication of 3D-printed composite parts during the forecast period, as it is considered to be a superior technology in terms of withstanding high temperature; however, powder bed infusion technology is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the same period.

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the most dominant 3D-printed composites market during the forecast period. The region is also the largest manufacturer of advanced composites globally. Additionally, many ongoing R&D projects favor the growth of 3D-printed composite parts in this region. Europe is likely to remain the second-largest market for 3D-printed composite parts during the same period.

