Composite Decking and Railing Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Composite Decking and Railing Market Segmented by Type (Capped Composites, Uncapped Composites), by Resin Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others), by Application Type (Residential, Non-Residential), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Composite Decking and Railing Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the type, the market is segmented as capped composites and uncapped composites. The composite decking & railing market is primarily governed by the capped composites segment, owing to their characteristics, such as confrontation to breakage, decomposing, development of mold & mildew, and color diminishing. Capped composites also deliver ultra-low maintenance cost and premium aesthetics against natural wood decking & railing products. They are extensively employed in the residential and non-residential applications, owing to their physical properties.

Based on the resin type, the market is segmented as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. The polyethylene segment accounts for the largest market share of the global composite decking & railing market. Polyethylene resin has elevated strength and sturdiness, which is suitable for residential application, necessitating joist 16 inch on center. The polypropylene segment is estimated to be the fastest- growing resin type during the forecast period. They confront thermal expansion & contraction, enabling them to be suitable in the manufacturing of composite decking & railing in elevated temperature regions.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as residential and non-residential sectors. The non-residential application segment is estimated to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. The characteristics presented by composite decking & railing, such as confrontation to thermal expansion and contraction when uncovered to sunlight, resistance to splinter & rot and likewise, are beneficial in application areas, such as marinas, docks, patios, pool areas, hotels and resorts.

In terms of regions, presently, North America is the largest consumer of composite decking & railing. The U.S., Germany, and China are the growth engines of the market. The Middle Eastern region within the RoW region is expected to depict the highest growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growth of the construction industry and the ameliorating financial condition in the region which has triggered an increase in the demand for composite decking & railing.

