Covid-19 Impact on Airport Full Body Scanner Market to Witness a Handsome Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Airport Full Body Scanner Market Segmented by Technology Type (Millimeter Wave Scanner, Backscatter X-Ray Scanner), by Airport Class Type (Class A, Class B, and Class C), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Airport Full Body Scanner Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the technology type, the market is segmented as millimeter wave scanner and backscatter X-ray scanner. The millimeter-wave systems segment is projected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily supported by the extensive installation of these systems in place of backscatter systems. Backscatter systems suffer from the drawback of emitting low-energy X-rays that bounce off a passenger’s body which enhances the possibility of cancer, and other skin diseases in the human body.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to command the full body scanner market during the forecast period. The full body scanner market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is likely to depict significant growth, driven by the regulatory mandates for the installation of full body scanners in Europe and the rise in terrorist outbreaks in the Asia-Pacific region. The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for airport full body scanner. The market is driven as the region has always been a forerunner in adapting new technologies and has emerged out as one of the lucrative markets for technological investments. It is also the fastest-growing market, owing to the high risk of security threats and criminal activities.

