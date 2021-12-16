Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market Set to Experience Phenomenal Growth from 2020 to 2025

Stratview Research has published a report on the Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market Segmented by Product Type (Metal Containing, Metal Free), by Sector Type (New Shipbuilding, Repair & Maintenance), by Application Type (Coastal, Containers, Deep Sea, Leisure Boats, Offshore Vessels, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Silyl Acrylate Polymer (SAP) Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as metal containing and metal free. Metal free held the larger share of the market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. It is also expected to register a higher growth during the same period. The metal free segment is free from elemental metal but contains metal in the form of biocides. It possesses features such as self-polishing and controlled release of metal biocides.

Based on the sector type, the silyl acrylate polymer market is segmented as new shipbuilding and repair & maintenance. New shipbuilding accounted for the larger share and is expected to drive the demand for silyl acrylate polymer in the forecast period due to the growing shipbuilding sector in Asia-Pacific. Further, growing production of bulk carriers and increasing trend of containerization of marine vessels to drive the silyl acrylate polymer market. Silyl acrylate polymer is used as eco-friendly antifoulant which offers controlled release of biocides.

Based on the application type, the silyl acrylate polymer market is segmented as coastal, containers, deep sea, leisure boats, offshore vessels, and others. The coastal segment is expected to dominate the silyl acrylate polymer market over the forecast period. Coastal ships comprise cargo vessel, trading ships which experience longer stay in warm water resulting in accumulation of unwanted biological hull fouling. Silyl acrylate polymer enhances fuel efficiency without losing speed.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing silyl acrylate polymer market during the forecast period, with China, Japan and South Korea being the major countries with robust shipbuilding and drydocking activities. The growth of the market is associated with low labor cost, favorable govt spending, and growing marine trade activities in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

